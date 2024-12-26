Israeli forces advance into southern Lebanon, in latest cease-fire violation

Israeli army forces staged an incursion into a strategic area in southern Lebanon on Thursday, in the latest violation of a cease-fire agreement, Lebanese media said.

Israeli forces moved into the Wadi al-Hujeir area, firing heavy-caliber machineguns during their advance in the region, the state news agency NNA reported.

The Lebanese army closed all roads leading to the area after the sudden Israeli incursion, the broadcaster said.

The Israeli raid has forced residents of the nearby Qantara town to flee their homes towards the Ghandourieh village, the NNA said.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Lebanese authorities have reported over 300 Israeli violations since the cease-fire deal came into force on Nov. 27 in the hope of ending over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah group.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line - a de facto border - in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught on Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 people have been killed, including women, children and health workers, while 16,663 others have been injured.

























