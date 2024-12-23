Israeli prime minister takes stand for 5th time in his corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the fifth day of testimony in his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv, Israel, 23 December 2024. (EPA Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in the court in Tel Aviv for the fifth time on Monday to defend himself against corruption charges.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Netanyahu continues to defend himself before the Tel Aviv District Court in the case known as "4000" in which he is accused of providing regulatory favors to Shaul Elovitch, then-owner of Bezeq telecommunications company and the Walla news site, in exchange for favorable coverage for him and his wife.

Netanyahu faces three separate cases of corruption filed in 2019 against him: Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000, which include accusations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

The Israeli premier denies any wrongdoing, calling the accusations "fake."

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country's history.

Under Israeli law, he is not required to resign unless convicted by the Supreme Court, a process that could take several months.

Netanyahu also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November over atrocities in Gaza, where over 45,200 people, mostly women and children, have been killed.















