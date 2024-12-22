Israeli army rounds up 6 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

At least six more Palestinians were detained in fresh Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to a prisoners' affairs group on Sunday.

A child was among the detainees in the raids that targeted Tulkarm, Nablus, Tubas, and Ramallah, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since October last year to over 12,100, including those who were released after being arrested, according to Palestinian figures.

The figure does not include those arrested from the Gaza Strip whose numbers are estimated to be in the thousands.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 824 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,500 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark advisory opinion that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





















