At least 15 killed in Israeli strike on 2 shelters for displaced Gazans

At least 15 Palestinians were killed and over 30 others injured on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on two schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, medics said.

Most of the victims were women and children in the attack that targeted the Dar al-Arqam and Shaaban al-Rayes schools in al-Tuffah neighborhood in the city, they added.

The attack has caused massive destruction in the two schools and nearby residential buildings; witnesses told Anadolu.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship, in its ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Under the rules of war, targeting such civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 45,100 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.























