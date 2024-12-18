Syrian opposition coalition backs transitional government

The National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces on Tuesday expressed its support for the transitional government formed by Mohammed al-Bashir after the fall of the Assad regime.

The group stressed the importance of this government, stating: "This government is necessary as a temporary executive authority to operate state institutions and deliver services to the people until early March [2025], as stated in its formation announcement."

Following the collapse of the regime, the group said the responsibility for implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2254 now lies solely with "the revolution forces representing Syria's political, civil, and military components across all its diverse groups."

Rejecting any form of "guardianship over a free Syria and its proud people," the coalition made it clear that implementation of the UN resolution must proceed through a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process, facilitated by direct Syrian-Syrian dialogue.

The group also stressed that the UN does not have the mandate to oversee the political process, noting that the UN's role is limited to facilitation and offering advisory services only "when needed and requested by the Syrians."

It emphasized that the UN resolution outlines the criteria for establishing the transitional government, highlighting that any authority, council, or constituent assembly formed during the transitional phase must be inclusive of all Syrian societal sectors, maintain credibility, and remain free from sectarianism.

The statement further clarified that the duties of the transitional government, as outlined by the UN resolution, include drafting a new constitution, establishing the constitutional framework to organize elections, creating "a neutral and secure environment" for holding elections, submitting the new constitution to the Syrian people for a referendum, and holding "free and fair" elections to allow the Syrian people to choose a new parliament and president.

The group also pointed out that the resolution limits the transitional period to "no more than 18 months."

Additionally, it stressed that collaboration between the country's military and political national forces is "essential" for the construction of a new Syria. The coalition underscored "the necessity of prosecuting all war criminals who committed atrocities against the Syrian people and bringing them to justice."

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had ruled Syria since 1963.