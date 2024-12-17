Iran says awaiting 'necessary conditions' to reopen Syria embassy

 Contact Us
AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published December 17,2024
Iran's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that its embassy in Syrian would reopen once the "necessary conditions" are met, after the diplomatic mission was vandalised following the ouster of Tehran ally Bashar al-Assad.

"The reopening of the embassy in Damascus requires preparations, the most important of which is ensuring the security and safety of the embassy and its staff," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that work to that end will be pursued "as soon as the necessary conditions are provided".