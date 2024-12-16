Israel says intercepts drone fired from Yemen

The Israeli army said Monday that it intercepted a drone fired from Yemen.

A military statement said the drone was shot down over the Mediterranean Sea by a Navy missile boat before it entered Israeli airspace.

The army said no air-raid sirens were activated from the incident.

According to Israel's Army Radio, the Yemeni Houthi group has launched five ballistic missiles and five drones toward Israel since last month.

Separately, the Houthi group reported a US-British airstrike on Hajjah province in northwestern Yemen.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said the attack targeted the Bahis area in the coastal district of Midi.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the US has been conducting airstrikes that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group in the Red Sea. The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.

In solidarity with Gaza, which has been facing an Israeli genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023, the Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, expressing determination to continue operations until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.

With the intervention of Washington and London and an escalation of tensions, the Houthis announced that they now consider all American and British ships as military targets.