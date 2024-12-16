4 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City

At least four Palestinians were killed and 15 others injured Monday in an Israeli drone strike targeting civilians in western Gaza City, according to medics.

A medical official at Gaza's Al-Shifa Medical Complex confirmed to Anadolu the casualties, reporting that the victims were brought in following the attack on Aydiya Street in the Al-Shati Refugee Camp.

The area was struck heavily by Israeli airstrikes, particularly along Al-Mukhabarat Street in northwest Gaza City, witnesses said.

In central Gaza, Israeli artillery shelled a home in the Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp, leaving several Palestinians injured, according to paramedics who spoke to Anadolu.

Witnesses also reported artillery fire targeting Al-Raed Tower at the entrance to the Al-Bureij Camp.

In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli drone strikes near Kamal Adwan Hospital injured multiple Palestinians, witnesses said.

These incidents are the latest in ongoing escalations in the Gaza Strip, resulting in widespread destruction and mounting civilian casualties.

Israel has waged a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 45,000 people, mostly women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) last month issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.





















