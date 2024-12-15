At least 19 Palestinians killed in unabated Israeli attacks in Gaza

At least 19 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in Israeli attacks targeting homes and tents in displacement camps across the Gaza Strip, medical sources said on Sunday.

Israeli fighter jets hit a house in al-Nafaq neighborhood in northern Gaza, leaving five people dead and injuring several others, a medical source said.

Three more people were killed and several injured in another strike on a Palestinian home in the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City, he added.

The bodies of four people were recovered after an Israeli strike on another house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, taking the death toll in the attack to seven, another source said.

In northern Gaza, a husband, wife, and two daughters were killed in Israeli artillery shelling in the northern town of Beit Hanoun, he added.

Eight people were also injured in an Israeli strike on a tent sheltering displaced civilians in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, the source said.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,900 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and the blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.