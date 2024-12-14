US general discusses Syria, regional issues with Israel

A US military general visited Israel from Wednesday to Friday and discussed the situation in Syria and other regional issues with Israeli defense officials, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Gen. Michael Kurilla, CENTCOM's commander, met Lt. General Herzi Halevi, chief of staff of the Israel army, along with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and discussed a range of "regional security" issues as well as "preparedness against other strategic and regional threats," according to a CENTCOM statement.

Kurilla also visited Northern Command headquarters to "gain a deeper understanding of the current situation in Lebanon and ongoing efforts toward a lasting cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon," it said.

"My visit to Israel, as well as Jordan, Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon over the past six days, reinforced the importance of seeing the current challenges and opportunities firsthand through the eyes of our partners, commanders on the ground, and Servicemembers," the US general said.















