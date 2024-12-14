Jordan condemns Israeli airstrike on residential block in Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp

Jordan on Saturday condemned an Israeli airstrike on a residential block in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza that left more than 30 Palestinians dead.

In a statement, Jordan's Foreign Ministry reiterated the "kingdom's absolute rejection of Israel's continued violations of international law and international humanitarian law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, which ensures the protection of civilians during wartime."

The ministry criticized the "systematic targeting of innocent civilians and the lack of international accountability for these attacks."

It urged the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities by "compelling Israel to immediately halt its aggression against Gaza, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure justice for the Palestinian people."

On Thursday, Israeli forces killed 33 Palestinians, including women and children, and injured 84 others in an attack on the Nuseirat Camp, according to official sources.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,800 victims, mostly women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and the blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.









