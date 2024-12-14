Israeli Army says it intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

The Israeli army said Friday that it intercepted two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward nearby urban areas.

Israeli Army Radio said the army had intercepted the two rockets fired from central Gaza toward Ashkelon, prompting the activation of air-raid sirens in areas surrounding the Palestinian enclave.

No casualties or material damage were reported.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group said in a brief statement that it had fired a salvo of rockets toward Ashkelon and settlements adjacent to Gaza.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army said it detected the firing of four rockets from Gaza, claiming to have intercepted two of them while the other two fell in an open area.

This comes amid the ongoing and unrelenting Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 44,900 victims, mostly women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.





















