Israeli airstrikes target rocket launchers in Lebanon

The Israeli army announced Saturday that its air force had targeted rocket launch platforms in Lebanon, claiming they violated the cease-fire agreement between the two countries.

"An air force jet attacked rocket launchers in Lebanon that were loaded, ready to fire, and aimed at Israeli territory," the Israeli army said in a statement.

The army further alleged that these platforms represented a breach of the cease-fire agreements but did not provide specific details about their locations.

The Israeli army also emphasized its commitment to the cease-fire terms, stating; "We remain dedicated to the agreements reached in Lebanon and continue to operate in southern Lebanon to address any threats against the State of Israel and its citizens."

Lebanese authorities have reported around 220 Israeli violations of the cease-fire since the deal came into force on Nov. 27.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line - a de facto border - in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

The US and France are responsible for overseeing the agreement's implementation, but details on enforcement mechanisms are unclear.

Over 4,000 people have been killed and more than 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, and over 1 million others have been displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.









