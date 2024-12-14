Diplomats to meet in Jordan to discuss future of Syria

Foreign ministers of Arab states are convening in Jordan on Saturday alongside international representatives to discus Syria's future - without any Syrians present.



The Jordanian Foreign Ministry stated that the objective is to explore ways to support the country during a transitional phase following the fall of longtime leader Bashar al-Assad.



The aim of talks is to guarantee an inclusive political process under Syrian leadership that involves all groups within the fragmented country.



According to Jordanian sources, the summit will be attended by the foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.



The Arab representatives are set to meet in the city of Aqaba with the foreign ministers of Türkiye and the US, Hakan Fidan and Antony Blinken, respectively.



The EU's foreign affairs representative, Kaja Kallas, as well as the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, are also participating.







