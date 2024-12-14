Assad’s fall ushers in freedom, new era for Syria: Former Lebanese premier

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Saturday described the fall of Bashar Assad's regime in Syria as a "monumental turning point", marking the end of an era of oppression and the opening of a new chapter for the Syrian people.

In a statement from his media office, Hariri expressed joy over the liberation of Syria, saying: "Assad has fallen. The scene is complete, and Syrians have come out to bury one era and open another. This is the day I have awaited since that dark hour."

Hariri called the fall of Assad a moment of celebration for Syrians, who, in his words, have united in diversity to mark "Syria's wedding day with the fall of its dictator, who terrorized Syrians, blackmailed Arabs and the world, and exploited Palestinians for over half a century."

He criticized Assad's regime for betraying Arab causes, stressing: "The regime that traded on Palestine for over 50 years has fallen, after selling the Golan Heights cheaply and selling itself to anyone who paid it or defended it against its own people."

"The fall of Assad is the fall of the approach that monopolized power, relied on external forces, and incited sectarianism," said Hariri, emphasizing: "Yet the fall of the dictator means nothing unless it also buries the practices of oppression, sectarian exploitation, and authoritarianism."

Hariri also reaffirmed Lebanon's solidarity with Syria, noting: "Today, we meet again [with Syria] to renew the pledge and fulfill the promise for our children, for our present, and for the future."

Dictator Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria with an iron fist for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8 after anti-regime groups seized control of Damascus. The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters captured key cities across the country in a swift offensive that lasted less than two weeks.









