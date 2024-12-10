Qatar launches humanitarian aid airlift to Syrian people

Qatar announced launching an airlift to provide humanitarian aid to Syrian people following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said that under the directions of the country's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the first Qatari military cargo plane arrived in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep city, carrying food and medical assistance provided by Qatar Fund for Development.

It noted that the aid cargo plane is part of an airlift from Qatar to help the Syrian people and contribute to alleviating their humanitarian situation.

Assad and his family fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus early Sunday, marking the collapse of the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.



