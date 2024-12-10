Netanyahu begins testimony in his long-running corruption trial

Israeli Prime Ministewill take the stand on Tuesday for the first time since his corruption trial began more than four years ago.The session with three judges will take place in an underground hall of theDistrict Court after it was moved from Jerusalem for security reasons.The court rejected a request by Netanyahu's lawyers for a longer postponement of the, which is scheduled to take place three times a week over a prolonged period.His lawyers had argued that thein the region did not give Netanyahu enough time for the sessions.Netanyahu is charged with, embezzlement and bribery. The accusations against him include that he granted the telecom giant Bezeq privileges when he was communications minister. He is also said to have accepted luxury gifts from billionaire friends.Netanyahu has always rejected the accusations and described it as a "witch hunt."It is the first time that an incumbent prime minister has stood trial in Israel. The courtcould last for several more years.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.







