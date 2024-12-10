Kremlin stresses need for ‘deep analysis’ of events in Mideast after fall of Assad regime in Syria

The Kremlin on Tuesday stressed the need for a "deep analysis" of the developments in the Middle East after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria over the weekend.

"Now, of course, is the time for a deep analysis of the events that are taking place," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow in response to a question on whether Russia is concerned about maintaining its influence in the region following the Assad regime's fall.

It is difficult to predict the events that will follow a "period of uncertainty," Peskov said, noting that Russia continues its dialogue with Middle Eastern countries, with many of which he argued Moscow has common interests.

"We have very broad-based cooperation, both trade and economic, and others. And we intend to continue all these processes," Peskov further said.

Commenting on a question on what role Moscow played in Assad fleeing to Russia, Peskov expressed that Assad's decision to step down was his personal decision.

"Everything else is without comment," he added.

Assad and his family fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus early Sunday, marking the collapse of the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.









