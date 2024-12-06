TÜRKIYE WISHES SYRIAS MARCH TO CONTINUE WITHOUT DISASTERS: PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

Addressing key regional issues, including the ongoing situation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday wished the march of anti-regime forces towards Damascus continues without accidents or disasters.

"… Idlib, Hama, Homs, and the target, of course, is Damascus. The opposition's march continues. Our wish is that this march in Syria continues without accidents or disasters," Erdoğan told reporters following Friday prayers in Istanbul.

The president also expressed frustration over Syria's leadership, saying: "We made a call to (Bashar al) Assad. We said: 'Come, let's determine the future of Syria together.' Unfortunately, we did not receive a positive response to this."

Concerning Lebanon, Erdoğan highlighted the country's dire circumstances, saying: "Lebanon is in a very difficult situation. Everything is in ruins. There are requests for help. During a time when the world is silent, we will continue our assistance."

