KAMIKAZE DRONE ATTACK HITS SYRIAS DAMASCUS, HEAVY GUNFIRE REPORTED

A kamikaze drone attack targeted the area housing government buildings in Syria's capital Damascus on Friday, local sources said.

The attack targeted the area housing the Radio and Television building and the Defense Ministry in the Umayyad Square.

The drones were launched by anti-regime forces, according to the sources, and there has been no immediate comment from the Bashar al-Assad Assad regime.

Heavy gunfire was also reported in the capital.

Clashes between Syrian regime forces and anti-regime groups broke out on Nov. 27 in Aleppo's western countryside.

By Nov. 30, the armed forces had taken control of most of Aleppo's city center and established dominance across Idlib province.

On Dec. 5, anti-regime forces took control of Hama's city center following intense fighting.

Meanwhile, on Dec. 1, the Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terrorist elements.