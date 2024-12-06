Advancing in the strategically important Homs province, a key gateway to the Syrian capital Damascus, anti-regime armed groups have reached the city center, local sources said on Friday.

The armed groups, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which took control of Hama city center after clashes with Syrian regime forces since Nov. 27, continue to make progress in Homs.

Having seized control of Rastan and Talbiseh district centers, the groups entered the western Vaer neighborhood of Homs, advancing further into the city.

Clashes between the Syrian regime forces and anti-regime groups first erupted on Nov. 27 in the western countryside of Aleppo.

By Nov. 30, the anti-regime forces had taken control of most of Aleppo city center and established dominance across Idlib province.

On Dec. 1, the opposition Syrian National Army launched the Operation Dawn of Freedom against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terrorist elements.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

The YPG is PKK's offshoot in Syria, the scene of the current fighting, and an area where the group has tried to establish a "terror corridor" along the Turkish border, with Türkiye deploying troops to prevent this and keep locals safe from terrorist oppression.