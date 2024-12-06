Al-Qassam Brigades say they targeted 50 Israeli soldiers in Gaza City

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, announced Thursday that they targeted 50 Israeli soldiers with an anti-personnel explosive device in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City.

Al-Qassam said in a statement that its fighters "managed to target an Israeli foot patrol consisting of 50 soldiers with an anti-personnel explosive device near Al-Falah Mosque," without providing further details.

Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October last year, killing nearly 44,600 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,700.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.







