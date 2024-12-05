PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in Aleppo with sniper fire

PKK/YPG terrorists, hiding in Aleppo, have been terrorizing civilians and targeting anti-regime groups in neighborhoods in the city center with sniper fire.

At least 50 civilians have recently been killed and many injured in the attacks.

After anti-regime armed groups captured most of the center of Aleppo on Nov. 30 and besieged the PKK/YPG-occupied neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh, Bostanpasha, Hullouk and Layramoun, the terror group demanded the surrender and evacuation of the area shortly afterward. The evacuation took place within days.

Some members of the terror group, however, continue to target civilians and anti-regime armed groups by hiding in neighborhoods and deploying at strategic points.

DEVELOPMENTS IN SYRIA



Tensions across northern Syria have been escalating since late last month.

Anti-regime groups captured much of central Aleppo on Nov. 30. following a rapid advance from the western countryside.

The groups also seized the town of Khan Shaykhun, gaining near-total control of Idlib province.

The opposition Syrian National Army, meanwhile, launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the PKK/YPG terror group Dec. 1, liberating the town of Tel Rifaat.

The city of Hama was captured shortly after Tel Rifaat on Dec. 5 in continuation of the swift operations conducted by anti-regime groups.