Amnesty report sends message to international community to stop Gaza genocide: Hamas

People stand on the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on December 5, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Palestinian resistance group Hamas hailed a report by human rights group Amnesty International accusing Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip as a message to stop the bloodshed in the enclave.

"Amnesty report is a message to the international community and the United Nations to take action to stop the ongoing genocide," Hamas said in a statement on Thursday.

The Palestinian group emphasized the need to "overcome the disgraceful paralysis that has allowed this rogue entity (Israel) to commit its unprecedented crimes against our Palestinian people in Gaza."

In its report, Amnesty said that it has found "sufficient basis to conclude that Israel has committed and is continuing to commit genocide against Palestinians in Gaza."

"The report refers to the involvement of the US and other countries in the genocide in Gaza, which requires an immediate review of their biased policies towards Israel, which violate international laws and humanitarian norms," Hamas said, calling on these countries to "stop supplying the Israeli army with weapons that kill innocent civilian women and children."

It also called on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) "to accelerate procedures to protect civilians, halt the genocide, and hold leaders of the Israeli occupation accountable for their crimes against humanity."

Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following an attack by Hamas in October 2023, killing nearly 44,600 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,700.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions denouncing the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy the population.

Last month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

















