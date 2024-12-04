Syria’s Assad regime detaining people in region of Damascus deemed capable of carrying weapons

Amid a new push by forces opposed to the regime, Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime is detaining people age 15-47 in the Eastern Ghouta region of Damascus, citing their potential ability to bear arms.

According to information obtained by Anadolu correspondents from sources on the ground, the regime is stopping and detaining anyone in Eastern Ghouta deemed capable of carrying weapons, along with their vehicles.

Many young men in the region are reportedly trying to hide to avoid arrest.

Additionally, the area is facing severe challenges, including exorbitant food prices and a critical fuel shortage.

Eastern Ghouta has a grim history, notably when the Syrian regime carried out a chemical weapons attack on Aug. 21, 2013, killing over 1,400 civilians in the opposition-controlled area.

In 2018, the region again drew international attention due to relentless assaults by Syrian regime forces and Iranian-backed groups, supported by Russian airstrikes.

Thousands of civilians were killed, and humanitarian aid was blocked during the siege. In April 2018, opposition forces were ultimately forced to evacuate Eastern Ghouta under intense military pressure.

The civil war in Syria has continued since 2011. Over the past week, anti-regime forces in a surprise offensive, have seized control of Aleppo and other regions.





