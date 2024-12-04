Lebanon reports 5 new Israeli violations of cease-fire deal

Lebanese media reported on Wednesday five new Israeli violations of a fragile cease-fire deal between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) said an Israeli artillery shell hit the Marjayoun Plain area in southern Lebanon.

Israeli army forces also blew up several buildings in the town of Khiam and struck Kfarkela town with artillery shells, NNA said.

Israeli warplanes were also seen flying over the capital Beirut and over southern areas at a low altitude, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Lebanon has reported over 120 violations of the cease-fire since the deal came into force last week in the hope of ending 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

According to an Anadolu tally based on Health Ministry figures, at least 14 people were killed and 13 others injured in Israeli attacks since last week.

Under the terms of the cease-fire, Israel is to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line de facto border in a phased manner while the Lebanese army deploys its forces in southern Lebanon within a maximum of 60 days.

Implementation of the agreement is to be overseen by the US and France, but details on enforcement mechanisms remain unclear.

Nearly 4,000 people have been killed and more than 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million others have been displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.