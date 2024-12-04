Lebanon death toll from Israeli attacks nears 4,050

At least 4,047 people have been killed and 15,983 others injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since October last year, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said on Wednesday.

"Before Sept. 15, the death toll stood at 645 people, while 1,983 others were injured," he told a press conference in Beirut.

"After this date, 3,402 more people were killed and more than 14,000 others injured," the minister added.

A cease-fire deal between Lebanon and Israel took effect last week in the hope of ending over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

Under the terms of the cease-fire, Israel is to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line de facto border in a phased manner while the Lebanese army deploys its forces in southern Lebanon within a maximum of 60 days.

Implementation of the agreement is to be overseen by the US and France, but details on enforcement mechanisms remain unclear.

Lebanon has reported over 120 Israeli violations of the cease-fire since the deal came into force on Nov. 27.

According to an Anadolu tally based on Health Ministry figures, at least 14 people were killed and 13 others injured in Israeli attacks since last week.