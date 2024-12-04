Israel kills 30 more Gazans as death toll reaches 44,532

Relatives carry the body of a child killed during an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, during a funeral procession on December 4, 2024. (AFP Photo)

At least 30 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,532, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement added that some 105,538 others have been injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 30 people and injured 84 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them," it added.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

International recognition of the Gaza genocide has grown in the second year of the deadly Israeli war, as organizations and leaders have labeled the events a deliberate attempt to destroy the population.

Last month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.