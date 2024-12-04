At least 30 Palestinians killed, 50 injured in new Israeli airstrikes on southern, northern Gaza

At least 30 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured Wednesday in Israeli airstrikes against the southern and northern Gaza Strip.

At least 20 Palestinians were killed, and dozens injured as a result of helicopter airstrikes on gatherings of displaced people and food storage facilities in the Al-Mawasi of Khan Younis, a medical source told Anadolu.

The source confirmed that the victims "were charred remains and headless bodies."

In a separate attack, 10 Palestinians were killed and more than 50 injured in an airstrike that targeted a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City, the Gaza Civil Defense told Anadolu.

Warplanes bombed a residential home belonging to the Al-Dalo family in the Al-Nafaq area, causing significant damage to nearby homes, it added.

The civil defense also noted that its teams are working to rescue those who are injured and retrieve bodies from the targeted homes.

Despite being designated as a "humanitarian safe zone" by the Israeli army, Al-Mawasi has witnessed dozens of deadly Israeli airstrikes in the course of the onslaught against Gaza.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza following an attack last October by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas. The ensuing onslaught has killed more than 44,500 victims, most of them women and children, and injured nearly 106,000.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants on Nov. 21 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.





















