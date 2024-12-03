UN refugee agency resumes health care services in Lebanon under cease-fire deal

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) resumed its health care services in its centers across Lebanon on Tuesday under a cease-fire deal with Israel reached last week.

The cease-fire between Lebanon and Israel took effect last Wednesday in the hope of ending over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

"UNRWA intends to reinitiate primary healthcare services in all areas, based on security assessments and staff availability," the UN agency said in a statement.

"UNRWA provides psychosocial support services to children and adults across all 11 emergency shelters," it added.

In September, the UNRWA suspended its normal services, including education and health care services, across Lebanon.

Under the terms of the cease-fire, Israel is to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line de facto border in a phased manner while the Lebanese army deploys its forces in southern Lebanon within a maximum of 60 days.

Implementation of the agreement is to be overseen by the U.S. and France, but details on enforcement mechanisms remain unclear.

On Tuesday, despite the cease-fire, at least 10 people were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

Nearly 4,000 people have been killed and more than 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million others have been displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

















