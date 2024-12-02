Egypt hosts ministerial conference to enhance humanitarian response in war-torn Gaza

A ministerial conference opened in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Monday to enhance humanitarian response in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The conference is held under the auspices of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement, the meeting is attended by 103 delegations representing countries and organizations.

The conference is held as part of Egyptian efforts to support humanitarian response to Gaza, and address catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the enclave, the statement said.

On Saturday, the World Food Program (WFP) confirmed that the hunger crisis was worsening across Gaza, reporting a 1,000 percent increase in the prices of basic foodstuffs compared to pre-war levels.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last October, killing more than 44,400 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,000.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.























