Death toll from airstrikes by Syrian regime in Idlib province rises to 16

The number of civilians killed in airstrikes carried out by forces of Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime in Idlib province rose to 16 on Sunday.

Regime warplanes targeted many neighborhoods in the city of Idlib.

Sources from the Syrian Civil Defense said that 59 civilians were also injured, including 21 children and 19 women.

Clashes broke out on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria.

Between Nov. 27 and 28, the anti-regime armed groups advanced rapidly from the western countryside of Aleppo toward the center of the province.

By Nov. 30, they had taken control of most of the central area.

The armed groups captured Khan Shaykhun district, solidifying their control over the entire Idlib region.