Syrian National Army launches operation against PKK/YPG terror group

The Syrian National Army (SNA) launched an operation to counter the terror group PKK/YPG's plan to establish a terror corridor between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria, according to security sources.

Tensions have resurfaced in northern Syria after anti-regime armed groups recently captured second biggest city of the country, Aleppo.

As opposition forces began their operation toward Aleppo, Syrian regime forces lost control of significant territories in a short time. This prompted the Syrian regime to seek support from the PKK/YPG terrorist organization against the opposition, paving the way for the terror group to gain ground.

The Syrian regime began to hand over the lands under its control to the PKK/YPG forces located east of the Euphrates. Consequently, a large number of PKK/YPG terrorists and heavy weaponry were transported from east of the Euphrates to Aleppo.

The PKK/YPG terror group considered the Syrian regime's surrender of territories as an opportunity and attempted to establish a terror corridor between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria. However, the plan was thwarted by the SNA.

Noticing the terrorist organization's maneuvers amid the opposition groups' advance toward Aleppo, SNA launched "Operation Dawn of Freedom" and quickly entered the field.

The SNA disrupted the PKK/YPG's efforts to establish a terror corridor by cutting off the route between Raqqa and Aleppo, blocking the link between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria.

- SITUATION IN TEL RIFAAT

YPG/PKK terrorists, with air support from Russia, seized control of Tel Rifaat and some surrounding settlements in February 2016.

The terrorist organization displaced nearly 250,000 civilians from Tel Rifaat and its surroundings, forcing them to take refuge in areas near the Turkish border.

From Tel Rifaat, the YPG/PKK terror group launched attacks on settlements within the Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch regions, as well as on positions held by Turkish security forces ensuring safety and opposition fighters.

The PKK/YPG terrorist organization, which occupied the district of Tel Rifaat, had collaborated with the Assad regime and its supporters to maintain control of the area.

With the advance of anti-regime armed groups into the center of Aleppo, regime forces withdrew from Tel Rifaat.