UN human rights office urges all parties to respect Israel-Lebanon cease-fire deal

Jad Arouni, 10, stands inside his house damaged in an Israeli strike, after the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, in Tyre, southern Lebanon November 29, 2024. (REUTERS)

The UN human rights office on Friday urged all parties to respect the cease-fire reached between Israel and Lebanon while resolving differences related to implementation.

Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence, during a UN press briefing in Geneva, underlined that the cease-fire in Lebanon is a "huge relief" for the millions who have endured so much suffering over the past 13 months.

"The high commissioner for human rights (Volker Turk) urges all parties to respect the cease-fire agreement in full for the benefit of all civilians and to resolve any differences of implementation within the framework of the agreement and applicable law," Laurence said.

"The focus must now turn to facilitating all necessary help to those in need," he said, adding, "Human rights must be at the front and center of this next phase."

He noted that many people will not have liveable homes to return to. Meanwhile, hospitals, schools, places of worship, and other vital infrastructure have been destroyed or damaged, he said.

"Ensuring protection to those in vulnerable situations must be a priority," the spokesperson underlined.

"The high commissioner urges all political actors in Lebanon to put aside their differences and act in solidarity for the well-being of the deeply traumatized population. The international community, now more than ever, must also provide support," he added.

Stressing that accountability is also essential, he said violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law must be "independently and thoroughly" investigated.

The cessation of hostilities in Lebanon and northern Israel also "renews focus on the continuing violence and loss of life in Gaza," he said, reiterating the office's call for an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

The cease-fire came into force on Wednesday, ending over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah group.

Under the terms of the cease-fire, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line de facto border in a phased manner while the Lebanese army deploys its forces in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Implementation of the agreement will be overseen by the US and France, but details on enforcement mechanisms remain unclear.

More than 3,960 people have been killed and over 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million displaced since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.