Israel continues to violate cease-fire deal, with Lebanon counting 7 more on Friday

A picture taken from the southern Lebanese region of Marjayoun, shows the destruction in Khiam on November 28, 2024, a day after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect. (AFP)

The Israeli army on Friday violated the cease-fire agreement with Lebanon seven more times, including opening fire on towns in southern Lebanon.

The violations, according to the Lebanese state news agency NNA, were concentrated in the Marjayoun district of the Nabatieh Governorate.

An Israeli tank fired a shell at a home in the Tel Nahas area on the outskirts of the Burj Al-Moulouk town when the house owner entered his residence. He, however, miraculously survived the attack, NNA noted.

The Israeli army also fired artillery shells on the outskirts of Markaba and Talloussa towns, while four Israeli tanks entered the western district of Khiyam.

Separately, the Israeli army bulldozed agricultural lands and uprooted olive trees in Kfarkela town's Abbara neighborhood.

On Wednesday and Thursday, at least 18 Israeli violations were documented in southern Lebanon, including two injuries from attacks.

The cease-fire came into force on Wednesday, ending over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah group.

Under the terms of the cease-fire, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line de facto border in a phased manner while the Lebanese army deploys its forces in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Implementation of the agreement will be overseen by the U.S. and France, but details on enforcement mechanisms remain unclear.

More than 3,960 people have been killed and over 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million displaced since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

























