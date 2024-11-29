Iran, EU hold 'frank' discussions on nuclear issues in Geneva

The flag of Iran flutters in the wind outside of the IAEA headquarters during the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA's Board of Governors meeting at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on November 20, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Senior diplomats from Iran and the EU held discussions on nuclear issues in Geneva, with both sides describing the talks as "frank."

The meeting, which took place Thursday, came amid growing urgency to resolve the nuclear impasse and against the backdrop of President-elect Donald Trump's impending Jan. 20 return to the White House. During his previous presidency in 2017-2021, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal and imposed stringent sanctions on Tehran.

EU deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora said Thursday on X that he had a "frank exchange" with Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, and Majid Takht Ravanchi, its deputy foreign minister for political affairs.

The discussions touched on key issues, including Iran's military support for Russia-which Mora stated "has to stop"-and the nuclear program, which he said needs "a diplomatic solution." He stressed the importance of avoiding regional tensions and addressing human rights concerns.

Gharibabadi said Friday on X that the "frank discussion" included a variety of issues, such as the nuclear program and negotiations over lifting sanctions in light of recent developments.

He also accused Europe of "self-centered and irresponsible behavior" on both regional and global issues.

He argued that Europe should stop projecting "its own problems and mistakes onto others," citing the conflict in Ukraine and what he called Europe's "complicit behavior towards the ongoing genocide in Gaza."

"Similarly, with regard to the nuclear issue of Iran, Europe has failed to be a serious player due to lack of self-confidence and responsibility," he said, adding: "Europe is in need of self-recovery."

The talks came on the eve of another round of discussions on Friday involving the UK, France, and Germany, which remain signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal. Analysts view these negotiations as potentially the last chance to revive diplomacy on Iran's nuclear program before Trump's return, in less than two months.