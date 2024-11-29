3 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on northern Gaza

At least three Palestinians were killed and nine others injured on Friday after Israeli airstrikes targeted two homes in Gaza City, according to Palestinian Civil Defense authorities.

In a statement, the Palestinian Civil Defense said its teams recovered the bodies of three victims and rescued five injured individuals from the rubble of a house belonging to the Nassar family.

The Civil Defense also reported another Israeli strike on a home in Gaza's Al-Zaytoun neighborhood. Four injured individuals were transported to the Baptist Hospital for medical treatment.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, killing over 44,300 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,900.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.