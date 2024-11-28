Lebanese parliament to hold session on Jan. 9 to elect president

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday set January 9 for holding a parliamentary session to elect a president.

The presidential post in Lebanon has been vacant for over two years amid the country's political deadlock and a year-long Israeli onslaught on Lebanon.

According to the state news agency NNA, Berri made the announcement during a parliamentary session on Thursday, saying he will give "a one-month period to reach consensus among us."

The parliament speaker said he would invite foreign ambassadors to attend the session to elect a president.

Lawmakers had held at least 12 sessions but failed to elect a new president to succeed Michel Aoun, who left office on Oct. 31, 2022.

A candidate needs two-thirds of the vote, or 86 lawmakers, to make it through the first stage. An absolute majority is needed in subsequent rounds.

Berri's announcement came one day after a cease-fire deal between Lebanon and Israel came into force on Wednesday ending over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group.

More than 3,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million displaced since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.



















