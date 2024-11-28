At least 19 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on homes in Gaza

At least 19 people were killed and dozens injured in Israeli strikes on Palestinian homes and civilian gatherings in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to several sources.

Witnesses said Israeli warplanes hit several homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The Al-Awda Hospital in the camp said it received the bodies of 16 Palestinians while 55 others were injured in the attack.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society also said one person was killed and six others were wounded in an airstrike targeting a group of civilians in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Two more people were killed and two others injured in another strike in the southern city of Rafah, a medical source told Anadolu.

Israeli attacks had earlier killed at least 12 people in different parts of the Gaza Strip.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack in October last year, killing nearly 44,300 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,700.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

















