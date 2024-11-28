Arab, Islamic organizations hail Israel-Lebanon cease-fire agreement

Arab and Islamic organizations welcomed the cease-fire deal between Israel and Lebanon, emphasizing that it should pave the way for the end of Israel's aggression against Gaza, now in its second year.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League and the Yemeni Houthi movement issued statements expressing support for the agreement.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha in a statement hailed the cease-fire and urged all parties to fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which outlines terms for peace between Israel and Lebanon.

Taha expressed hope that this agreement would lead to a swift end to Israel's aggression in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi also welcomed the cease-fire, stressing that it should be a serious step toward ending the war in Lebanon, securing Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory, and implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

He called for the full commitment of all parties to the agreement in order to contribute to regional security and stability.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit also praised the cease-fire's implementation, describing it as an important step towards de-escalation and the prevention of bloodshed.

He stressed the need for Israel to complete its withdrawal from all Lebanese territories and for displaced persons to return to their homes. He also called for intensified efforts to reach a cease-fire agreement for Gaza as soon as possible.

Mohammad Abdelsalam, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Houthi movement, expressed confidence in the resistance's options in Lebanon, saying that the Lebanese Hezbollah group's resilience had forced Israel to accept the cease-fire.

The cease-fire deal took effect early Wednesday to end more than 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

According to the terms of the cease-fire, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line in a phased manner while the Lebanese army deploys its forces in southern Lebanon within a period that does not exceed 60 days.

The implementation of the agreement will be overseen by the US and France. However, details on enforcement mechanisms remain unclear.

More than 3,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million displaced since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.



