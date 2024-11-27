Lebanon says committed to implementing UN Resolution 1701 after cease-fire with Israel

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati reiterated commitment on Wednesday to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 following a cease-fire deal with Israel.

The cease-fire took effect early Wednesday to end over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group.

"We have affirmed the government's commitment to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in its entirety, to enhance the presence of the Lebanese army in the south, and to cooperate with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)," Mikati said in a speech.

He called on Israel to adhere to the cease-fire agreement, withdraw from the territories it occupied in southern Lebanon, and fully implement the UN resolution.

The Lebanese premier also called on countries of the world and international organizations to "take responsibility in this regard."

Resolution 1701, adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, calls for a complete halt to hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River in southern Lebanon, with exceptions for the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.

"Today begins the thousand-mile journey to rebuild what was destroyed and to continue strengthening the role of legitimate institutions, with the army at the forefront, on which we place our broad hopes to assert the state's authority over every inch of the homeland and enhance its presence in the wounded south," Mikati said.

According to the terms of the cease-fire, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line in a phased manner while the Lebanese army deploys its forces in southern Lebanon within a period that doesn't exceed 60 days.

The cease-fire deal between Israel and Lebanon took effect hours after U.S. President Joe Biden said a proposal to end the conflict had been reached, amid hopes it would stop Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese towns and cities and end the year-long cross-border fighting.

Over 3,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.