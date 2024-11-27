Azerbaijan welcomes cease-fire agreement between Israel, Lebanon

Azerbaijan announced that it welcomed a cease-fire deal between Israel and Lebanon, which took effect early Wednesday.

"Azerbaijan welcomes the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, and expects this agreement will end the hostilities," said a Foreign Ministry statement on X.

"Azerbaijan, supporting the resolution of conflicts in a peaceful way … calls on all parties to abide by ceasefire and overcome the challenges," the statement added.

The cease-fire deal between Israel and Lebanon took effect as of 4:00 a.m. local time (0200GMT), hours after US President Joe Biden said a proposal to end the conflict had been reached, amid hopes it would stop Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese towns and cities and end over a year of cross-border fighting.

More than 3,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.





