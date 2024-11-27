Azerbaijan welcomes cease-fire agreement between Israel, Lebanon

 Contact Us
Azerbaijan welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, effective from early Wednesday, hoping it will bring an end to hostilities. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry urged all parties to uphold the ceasefire and work towards peaceful conflict resolution.

Published November 27,2024
Azerbaijan announced that it welcomed a cease-fire deal between Israel and Lebanon, which took effect early Wednesday.

"Azerbaijan welcomes the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, and expects this agreement will end the hostilities," said a Foreign Ministry statement on X.

"Azerbaijan, supporting the resolution of conflicts in a peaceful way … calls on all parties to abide by ceasefire and overcome the challenges," the statement added.

The cease-fire deal between Israel and Lebanon took effect as of 4:00 a.m. local time (0200GMT), hours after US President Joe Biden said a proposal to end the conflict had been reached, amid hopes it would stop Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese towns and cities and end over a year of cross-border fighting.

More than 3,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.