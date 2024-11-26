Lebanese lawmaker says cease-fire deal with Israel close

A cease-fire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel is nearing completion and could be declared within the next 36 hours if negotiations proceed smoothly, a Lebanese parliamentarian said Monday.

"The atmosphere is positive, and cease-fire discussions have reached an advanced stage. It's only a matter of hours before an agreement is finalized and announced if progress continues as expected," Qassem Hashem told Anadolu.

The development coincides with reports that Israel's security cabinet will convene on Tuesday to approve a cease-fire deal with Hezbollah.

Lebanon's private Al Jadeed channel reported late Monday that Lebanon had been officially informed of the cease-fire agreement but is remaining silent to ensure its success.

The channel noted, however, that "minor details" are still under discussion but are not expected to affect the agreement's core terms.

Hashem, a member of the Development and Liberation parliamentary bloc led by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, emphasized that Lebanon would announce the cease-fire only after the US does.

"If sincere intentions prevail, the process will follow its natural course. Within the next 36 hours, we expect a finalized agreement," he added.

Despite expressing cautious optimism, Hashem acknowledged the challenges posed by Israel, describing it as "an unruly and reckless adversary."

However, he highlighted that the prevailing international sentiment supports an agreement, creating favorable conditions for a cease-fire.

Hashem also confirmed Lebanon's commitment to adhering to the reservations it outlined regarding the US-backed proposal and to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which has guided the talks.

Adopted in 2006, Resolution 1701 calls for a cessation of hostilities in southern Lebanon following a 33-day conflict between Hezbollah and the Israeli military.

Last week, US envoy Amos Hochstein visited Lebanon and Israel as part of Washington's mediation efforts to broker a cease-fire.

Israel has escalated its airstrikes in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets as part of year-long warfare against the Lebanese group since the start of the Gaza war last year.

More than 3,760 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with nearly 15,700 injured and over a million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel on Oct. 1 this year expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.









