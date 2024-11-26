12 Palestinians killed in Israeli overnight attacks across Gaza

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israel's overnight attacks across the war-torn Gaza Strip, local media reported on Tuesday.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said six Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house belonging to the Jadba family in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, northeastern Gaza City.

Two more Palestinians were killed in Israeli artillery shelling on the Zeitoun neighborhood, in eastern Gaza City, Wafa added.

Three others were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a group of people in the Beach refugee camp, in western Gaza City.

In the central Gaza Strip, at least one Palestinian was killed by an Israeli drone strike on the Bureij refugee camp.

The rescue teams noted that they were not able to remove him due to the continued Israeli shelling in the area.

While in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military vehicles opened fire on the northern and western areas of Rafah city over the night.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 44,230 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,600.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with figures and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Thursday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.



