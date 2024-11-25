Israel launches airstrikes south of Beirut after rapid evacuation orders

People wait outside their homes after it was targeted in an Israeli airstrike on the Tayouneh area, south of Beirut, Lebanon, 25 November 2024. (EPA Photo)

Israeli warplanes carried out three airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday shortly after issuing orders for immediate evacuation.

Lebanon's state National News Agency said the attacks targeted the neighborhoods of Haret Hreik and Bir al-Abed, both south of Beirut.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

The airstrikes took place shortly after the Israeli army issued immediate evacuation orders for residents in three buildings in Haret Hreik ahead of the attacks.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee posted a map of the targeted buildings on his X account, claiming the presence of Hezbollah assets and facilities in the area.

In recent days, the Israeli army stepped up its attacks on the suburbs of the Lebanese capital, said to be a Hezbollah stronghold.

The attacks came despite Israeli media reports suggesting that a cease-fire deal is expected to be announced between Israel and Hezbollah within two days.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing an Israeli source, said Netanyahu had agreed to a US-backed cease-fire with Lebanon.

The report came one day after US envoy Amos Hochstein on Sunday threatened to withdraw from mediation efforts aimed at brokering a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon if Tel Aviv does not accept the US proposal, according to Israeli media.

Israel has escalated its airstrikes in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets as part of year-long warfare against the Lebanese group since the start of the Gaza war last year.

More than 3,600 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with more than 15,300 injured and over a million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel on Oct. 1 expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.





















