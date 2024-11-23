Israeli army kills hospital director, 6 staffers in deliberate airstrike on his home in eastern Lebanon: Report

Israel on Friday deliberately targeted a director of Dar Al Amal Hospital in the Baalbek district of eastern Lebanon in an airstrike on his home that also killed six other health workers.

The Lebanese health sector continues to endure damage from Israeli strikes on hospitals and medical professionals as part of Tel Aviv's aggression against the country as of early October.

According to the official Lebanese news agency NNA, an Israeli airstrike struck the home of Ali Allam, director of Dar Al Amal Hospital in Douris town of the Baalbek district, killing him and six other hospital employees.

Efforts are underway to remove the rubble, it added.

The Health Ministry mourned the brutal killings of Allam and six other health workers in the Israeli airstrike and urged the international community to put an end to the targeting of the health sector in Lebanon.

So far, according to Health Ministry figures, Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have killed 214 medical workers, including paramedics.

Israel has engaged in cross-border warfare with Lebanon, launching an air campaign in late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets.

Over 3,600 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with more than 15,300 injured and over 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

























