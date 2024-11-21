Syria says 36 killed in Israeli strikes on Palmyra

The Syrian defence ministry said 36 people were killed and more than 50 wounded Wednesday in Israeli air strikes on the city of Palmyra, renowned for its ancient ruins.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the Israeli strikes had killed as many as 61 people.

"The Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of the Al-Tanf area, targeting a number of buildings in the city of Palmyra," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The attack "killed 36 people and wounded more than 50", and caused "significant material damage," it added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights however gave a higher toll, which it expected to "rise due to the presence of seriously injured people".

"The total number of dead reached 61 people," it said.

Among them, 33 were Syrians affiliated with Iranian militias, 22 were non-Syrians, four from Hezbollah and two unknown, according to the monitor.

The strikes targeting Palmyra -- a modern city adjacent to Greco-Roman ruins -- are the deadliest in Syria since all-out war erupted between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel on September 23.









