Israeli archeologist killed in ancient fortress in southern Lebanon

An Israeli archaeologist was killed in southern Lebanon where he was examining an ancient fortress there, according to Israeli media on Thursday.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said Zeev Erlich, 71, was killed along with an Israeli soldier in clashes with Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon.

Two other soldiers were injured, including the commander of the army's Golani Brigade Col. Yoav Tarom.

Shortly before his death, Erlich, a reserve army officer, posted a photo of him in a Lebanese village wearing a military uniform although he was not on duty.

The Times of Israel news portal said Erlich was killed by two Hezbollah fighters, who were hiding at the site and opened fire on him and the other soldiers.

The army said that the two Hezbollah fighters were killed in an exchange of fire.

According to Israeli media, Erlich is a well-known settler living in a settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said the Israeli archaeologist was on a mission to review an ancient fortress in southern Lebanon.

The army recognizes Erlich as a fallen soldier and will give him a military funeral.

Israel has engaged in cross-border warfare with Lebanon, launching an air campaign in late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets.

More than 3,500 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with nearly 15,000 injured and more than 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.



