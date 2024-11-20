Schelling Foundation withdraws award from James Bridle over anti-Israel statement

The Germany-based Schelling Architecture Foundation has withdrawn its decision to award British artist James Bridle the architecture theory prize due to his support for an anti-Israel boycott. The award ceremony, scheduled for today, has been canceled.

In a statement made in July, the foundation announced that Bridle was selected for the €10,000 award for his "extraordinary contributions to architectural theory." However, Bridle was informed on Sunday via a message from the foundation that the award had been rescinded.

The artist had signed a statement published on the Literary Hub platform in October, calling for a cultural boycott of Israel. The statement included the following:

"We will not collaborate with Israeli cultural institutions that are complicit in or remain silent witnesses to the overwhelming oppression of Palestinians."

In its press release, the foundation stated that it respected the artist's right to express his political views but could not support a call for cultural isolation of Israel. The foundation clarified:

"We do not accuse James Bridle of antisemitism. However, we cannot be associated with a call for cultural isolation of Israel."

CONNECTION TO BUNDESTAG'S ANTI-SEMITISM POLICY

The foundation also linked its decision to a recently approved resolution in the German Federal Parliament (Bundestag) aimed at combating antisemitism. Supported by the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens, the Free Democratic Party (FDP), and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU), the resolution bans funding for projects that promote antisemitism or question Israel's right to exist.

CONTROVERSIAL PAST OF THE FOUNDATION'S FOUNDER

Bridle reacted strongly to the withdrawal, pointing out the foundation's Nazi past. The foundation's founder, German architect Erich Schelling, was a member of the Nazi Party from 1937 to 1945.

The artist argued that, by rescinding the award, the foundation indirectly accused him of antisemitism, and he described the decision as "hypocritical and repulsive," given the foundation's history.

"Although they may not have the courage to say it outright, this decision amounts to an accusation of antisemitism. This is unacceptable, especially in light of the foundation's past," Bridle said.

DEBATE CONTINUES

The withdrawal of the award from James Bridle has reignited discussions in Germany about antisemitism and the boycott of Israel. The connection between the foundation's history, Bridle's support for the boycott, and the public reaction continues to spark differing opinions.