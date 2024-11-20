Israeli attacks kill 14 in Lebanon as death toll nears 3,600

Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Al-Khiam village in southern Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, northern Israel, on 20 November 2024. (EPA Photo)

At least 14 people were killed Tuesday in Israeli attacks on Lebanon, bringing the death toll since last October to 3,558, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Wednesday.

It added that 87 people were wounded in the last 24 hours, raising the number of injuries to 15,123.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, in an escalation of a year-long cross-border warfare with the Lebanese group since the start of the Gaza war.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.